The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police watchdog called after man shot, seriously injured in Prince George

Man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after incident occurred during traffic stop

British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and seriously injured by an RCMP officer.

The RCMP say an officer in Prince George was conducting an investigation shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday when a physical altercation occurred with a suspect.

A statement released by Dawn Roberts, director in charge of RCMP communications in B.C., says the officer fired their gun and struck the man.

It says the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office is probing police actions, while the statement says Prince George RCMP are investigating the initial incident.

The office says in a separate statement that police were conducting a traffic stop when the confrontation occurred and that officers administered first aid to the man until emergency help arrived.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

Policepolice shooting

Previous story
Incorrect COVID vaccines given to 12 teens in Vancouver Coastal Health
Next story
Religious order that ran residential school renews apology to Tk’emlups te Secwepemc

Just Posted

Geordie Puglas stands to commemorate the 215 children who were found buried at a Kamloops residential school. Photo courtesy Sara Puglas-Hinde
Gathering held at Spirit Square to commemorate 215 children

Flags at half mast at city properties

The Canadian flag flies at half mast at Campbell River’s City Hall and other municipal buildings May 31, 2021. They will remain at half mast until June 8 to commemorate the 215 Indigenous children found buried at the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Kamloops residential school children honoured at Campbell River City Hall

Flags to fly at half mast at city facilities until June 8

Workers will be on and around the Discovery Pier dock on Wednesday, June 2. Mirror file photo
City of Campbell River to work on Discovery Pier

Anglers asked to fish elsewhere for the day on Wednesday

(Black Press file photo).
Campbell River teen lost to suspected overdose

RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigating

Tyler Everett Sacht is described as: 6 ft 2 inches tall; 180 lbs Average build; Sandy blonde hair; Wears glasses and may appear to move slow due to physical limitations. If you have seen Sacht or have any information about his well being, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.
UPDATE: Tyler Sacht has been located

Campbell River RCMP announced Monday (May 31) afternoon that 40-year-old male Tyler… Continue reading

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

All protesters arrested at old-growth logging blockades on southern Vancouver Island are being processed at the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Arrests resume Monday at Vancouver Island old-growth logging blockades

No enforcement over the weekend; five arrested Monday

Blueberry harvest in the Fraser Valley relies mainly on older Indo-Canadian workers provided through labour brokers. (Maple Ridge News)
B.C. ‘moving very cautiously’ on minimum wage for farm workers

Most workers support piece-rate pay for picking, survey says

Mohammad Movassaghi, 42, leaves provincial court in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. suing COVID rule-breaker for money seized at makeshift penthouse nightclub

Civil claim alleges $8K found by police in Mohammad Movassaghi’s suite should be considered proceeds of crime

(File photo)
B.C. senior calls driving exams for seniors aged 80 and up ‘unfair’

Protest being planned for when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lifted

An onlooker stands at the foot of the B.C. legislature steps, where numerous shoes, stuffed animals and candles paid homage to 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found buried at the site of a residential school in Kamloops. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Legislative Assembly apologizes for removing memorial for the unmarked 215

Shoes, stuffies, candles taken from legislative steps after vigil for children in unmarked graves

Odell Willis of the then-Edmonton Eskimos hoists the Grey Cup during a fan rally for the Grey Cup champions, in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday December 1, 2015. The club has changed it’s name to the Elks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Edmonton CFL franchise changes its team name to Elks

Team livestreams announcement after previously deciding to no longer be the ‘Eskimos’

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
NACI says you can mix-and-match AstraZeneca, mRNA COVID vaccines

People who received AstraZeneca vaccine will have a choice for dose two

A pedestrian was struck by a double-decker bus Tuesday morning while attempting to cross Douglas Street. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Pedestrian struck by double-decker bus in Victoria

One man taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Most Read