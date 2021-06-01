Police watchdog called after man shot, seriously injured in Prince George

Man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after incident occurred during traffic stop

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and seriously injured by an RCMP officer.

The RCMP say an officer in Prince George was conducting an investigation shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday when a physical altercation occurred with a suspect.

A statement released by Dawn Roberts, director in charge of RCMP communications in B.C., says the officer fired their gun and struck the man.

It says the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office is probing police actions, while the statement says Prince George RCMP are investigating the initial incident.

The office says in a separate statement that police were conducting a traffic stop when the confrontation occurred and that officers administered first aid to the man until emergency help arrived.

—The Canadian Press

