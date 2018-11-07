A stolen pickup truck is prepared for towing after police stopped it on the Nanaimo Parkway on Wednesday. One police car was damaged when another police car’s brakes reportedly failed as officers manoeuvred to block the truck from moving. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Police vehicle door torn off during stolen pickup takedown on the Island

One man arrested after officers stop pickup on Nanaimo Parkway

A police car had its door torn off, but no one was injured during the takedown of a stolen vehicle on the Nanaimo Parkway.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. when police spotted a stolen pickup travelling on the highway.

“We came across a stolen vehicle that was on the move northbound along the parkway,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

When the pickup stopped at the Nanaimo Parkway and Northfield Road intersection, police moved in to block the truck from moving again.

“In doing so, one of the attending police cars, from an outside jurisdiction, [its] brakes failed and hit the other police car, basically taking the driver’s side door off.”

No one was injured.

“The suspect was taken into custody,” O’Brien said. “A search of his belongings, at this point, has found a replica airsoft pistol and the investigation continues for possession of a stolen vehicle … nobody was injured. That’s the main thing.”


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. MLA’s meal claim comes at an awkward time
Next story
Car dealer to represent B.C. Liberals in byelection on the Island

Just Posted

Campbell River Hospice garden features vandalized

Society looking for temporary lighting for next month’s vigil event

UPDATED: Driver airlifted to hospital following crash south of Campbell River

Macaulay Rd. closed following motor vehicle incident – Oyster River Fire Rescue

Child struck by car at Dogwood and Robron, escapes with minor injuries

11-year-old boy had right-of-way, charges have been laid against driver

Campbell River comes in at #88 on Maclean’s list of ‘Most Dangerous Places in Canada’

Central Saanich, Comox, Port Alberni and Courtenay all came in well above Campbell River on the list

Run of earthquakes off Vancouver Island not connected to the Big One

Recent tremors not adding or lessening stress on the danger zone

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader initially said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

Canada Post admits cannabis privacy breach involving 4,500 Ontario customers

Someone has used Canada Posts delivery-tracking tool to gain access to personal information of 4,500 customers

A look at the women, minorities set to bring diversity to Capitol Hill

More diverse faces headed to Capitol Hill following Tuesday’s midterm elections

B.C. town dazzled with Northern Lights display

Early Monday morning, Fernie B.C. was graced with green sky’s

Just 1% of B.C. has voted in electoral referendum

Early participation in referendum dismal despite active campaigns from NDP, Liberals

Police vehicle door torn off during stolen pickup takedown on the Island

One man arrested after officers stop pickup on Nanaimo Parkway

Vancouver Island service dogs helping veterans deal with PTSD

Vancouver Island Compassion Dogs matches soldiers with trained puppies

‘I just want to start working’: Marc Dos Santos named new Whitecaps head coach

The Whitecaps finished the season with a 13-13-8 record, two spots out of a playoff position

1 women’s league on the minds of Canadian, U.S. players at Four Nations Cup

Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Kacey Bellamy say decisions to play in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League were personal

Most Read