Side-by-side comparison of a BB gun and a 9 mm. Can you tell the difference? The Smith and Wesson 9 mm is on the left. Campbell River RCMP photo

Police swoop down on man who couldn’t wait to get home to admire his new BB gun

Opened it in his car in store parking lot but it looked too real

A Campbell River man found himself in a scary situation on Saturday, May 17 after it was reported that he had been handling a pistol in the parking lot of the Campbell River Walmart.

The RCMP caught up with the man and removed him from his vehicle in the parking lot of the Home Depot. In the end, it turned out the pistol had been a newly purchased BB gun that the man just could not wait to unwrap. Once it was clear there was no threat, the man was free to go on his way, a little shaken from a multi-officer response.

“Unfortunately, these kinds of occurrences are a little too common,” responding officer Const. Maury Tyre said in a press release. ” These BB and pellet pistols are designed to look like the real thing. Members of the public and police cannot tell them apart at first glance and it can create some very dangerous situations. We have had reports of people waving handguns around out of the windows of their cars or using an imitation to threaten people with. The response of officers will be as if the firearm is real because until we get our hands on it, we can’t tell for sure. We have to act as if every weapons call is legitimate to ensure the public’s safety and our safety.”

The Campbell River RCMP recommend that if you are the proud owner of a BB or pellet gun you treat it as you would any other firearm. Lock it up, safely transport it, and only use it in a safe location.

If you would like to report a crime, call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or call 911 in an emergency.

Two per cent increase in files over this point in 2019

As of May 18, the Campbell River RCMP has responded to 5,787 files. At this point in the year, there has been a two per cent increase over 2019.

There continues to be issues with property crimes in the community which mainly exist as crimes of opportunity for would-be thieves. Items left unattended or unlocked continue to be easy targets for criminals. The local RCMP remind you to be ever vigilant in locking up your valuables to assist in making Campbell River an unfriendly place to commit crime.

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP offer 7 tips to avoid being pulled over this summer

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP launching online crime reporting system

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimegunsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
260,000 B.C. residents take COVID-19 risk survey in first week
Next story
Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Just Posted

Police swoop down on man who couldn’t wait to get home to admire his new BB gun

Opened it in his car in store parking lot but it looked too real

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Fan-favourite player returns to Storm

Defenceman Jory Swanson has re-signed with Campbell River for the 2020-21 VIJHL season

Local talent commits to Campbell River Storm

Riley Billy played 10 games as an affiliate player last season

Campbell River converting unused BMX track into temporary homeless campsite

The City of Campbell River is providing a site on Homewood Road… Continue reading

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

Impaired driving complaint leads RCMP to over $20K in cash, evidence of drug trafficking

‘Frontline RCMP members located the vehicle driving and initiated a traffic stop’

260,000 B.C. residents take COVID-19 risk survey in first week

More people outside big cities needed, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Injured pelican found near death in B.C. heads to Williams Lake after rehab

The bird, found near Oliver, underwent seven months of rehabilitation

Facebook hit with $9M penalty for making ‘false, misleading’ privacy claims: watchdog

Investigation focused on Facebook and its Messenger program

Most Read