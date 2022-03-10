(PQB News file photo)

(PQB News file photo)

Police seize vehicle believed to be involved in Vancouver Island hit-and-run

Victim airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

Thanks to tips from the public, a vehicle suspected to be involved in a reported hit-and-run along Highway 19 on Sunday, March 6, has been identified.

According to a release by Cpl. Mike Halskov, media relations officer for BC Highway Patrol, the vehicle has been located, seized and will undergo a mechanical and forensic examination.

“Every investigation is different and investigators are thankful to the media and the public for their assistance to move this file forward,” said Halskov. “It is important that investigators gather all relevant evidence which includes all sides of the story to present to Crown counsel for consideration of charges.”

READ MORE: Cyclist airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle on highway near Parksville

During Sunday’s incident, which took place at approximately 4:50 p.m., a man in his thirties was transported by air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while cycling on Highway 19 near the Englishman River crossing near Parksville.

The driver had reportedly fled the scene after the collision.

Police ask that if anyone has information regarding this collision, who has not spoken with police yet, contact BC Highway Patrol in Parksville at 250-954-2953 and reference file 2022-133.

Per the release, no further details will be released as the investigation continues.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

ParksvilleRCMP

Previous story
Widows of men who died on Gabriola Island work-site last year file lawsuits
Next story
BC Hydro updates Campbell River water supply forecast

Just Posted

Q’waxsem Place is a 50-unit supportive housing building that has been in operation for just over a year. Photo supplied by VIMHS
Q’waxsem Place one year later

John Hart Dam near Campbell River, B.C. BC Hydro photo
BC Hydro updates Campbell River water supply forecast

The Canadian Coast Guard has placed a containment boom around the sunken Trailer Princess barge in Duncan Bay. Photo by Alistair Taylor/ Campbell River Mirror
Large barge sinking in Campbell River

Walk With Me will be returning to Campbell River this spring. Photo courtesy Strathcona Regional District
Volunteer Campbell River hosting cultural awareness workshops this spring