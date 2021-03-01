Police seize and identify suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

Police have identified the vehicle involved in the Feb. 14 hit-and-run in Chemainus and are continuing to investigate. (Black Press Media files)

Investigation into death expected to be lengthy and involved

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have identified the suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in the Feb. 14 hit-and-run in Chemainus that killed 42-year-old Kim McGregor.

Investigators seized the vehicle and thoroughly examined it. Members of the Forensic Identification Section, involved in the investigation from the outset, were contacted.

The person believed to be driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision has also been identified, but no further details are being released.

“This will be a lengthy and involved investigation, and we expect it will take some time,” noted North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Staff Sgt. Chris Swain. “I want thank the public for their assistance in this serious and tragic investigation, and for their patience as investigators work through its complexity.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine by what means McGregor came to his death.

Kim McGregor was killed in the hit-and-run accident in Chemainus. (Photo submitted)