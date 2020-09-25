Police seeking whereabouts of 15-year-old Campbell River girl

Kali Pohlman was last seen near the 200 block of Evergreen Road in Campbell River

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 15-year-old Kali Pohlman after she walked away from her home at 9 pm on Sept. 24, 2020. Pohlman was last seen near the 200 blk of Evergreen Rd in Campbell River. She was not dressed appropriately for the recent stormy weather. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Kali Pohlman after she walked away from her home at 9 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Pohlman was last seen near the 200 block of Evergreen Road in Campbell River. She was not dressed appropriately for the recent stormy weather, according to an RCMP press release.

Pohlman is described as:

  • Caucasian Female
  • Dirty blonde/brown hair
  • Approximately 5 ft 5 inches tall with a slender build
  • Last seen wearing a white hoodie, black jeans and Nike sneakers

Pohlman’s family is concerned for her well being and wants to see her home soon. Pohlman may demonstrate a lack of “safety sense” and everyone is very concerned for her well being, police said.

The Campbell River RCMP are asking if you have any information regarding Pohlman’s whereabouts to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

