Police seek suspects who mailed penis sculpture to Red Deer man

Man has been sent offensive materials every December for last three years

Police are looking to identify these two people who have allegedly mailed offensive sexual material to a Red Deer man every December for the last three years. (Photo contributed by RCMP)

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man and woman who mailed a homemade penis sculpture to a Red Deer man in December.

The victim has received offensive material of a sexual nature the past three Decembers, police said on Friday.

“I would say a crime like this is fairly uncommon,” said Const. Derek Turner with the Red Deer RCMP.

The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras mailing the offensive material from a Red Deer grocery store post office Dec. 8.

RCMP believe the suspects may have mailed similar material to other targets this year as well.

“We believe more than one person was targeted because surveillance photos show more than one package of a similar shape,” said Turner .

The victim, who reported the crime Dec. 11, told police he did not recognize either suspect and isn’t aware why he has been targeted for the past three years.

The action of repeatedly mailing offensive material to someone is considered criminal harassment.

If you recognize the suspects or have information about this investigation, you’re asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

To remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ranchers stay behind to protect their homes from raging wildfires
Next story
VIDEO: A thousand come out to honour two B.C. girls found dead Christmas Day

Just Posted

City of Campbell River to consider donating land for ambitious affordable housing solution

AVIHS: ‘Municipal governments are trying to do this on their own, but it’s impossible’

Campbell River Storm hoping to host 2019 provincial championships

City hopes to welcome the best of the best in Jr. B hockey to the Brindy next April

Habitat for Humanity gets final approvals for the rest of Hilchey complex

Now they just need families to move into them – and money to finish them up

Mt. Washington Opens The Outback after a snowy start to 2018

Mt. Washington has received over 400 cm of snow in the alpine… Continue reading

City of Campbell River clarifies new gender-inclusive washroom policy

‘It’s not a free-for-all,’ says GM of facilities, ‘it’s to provide additional services’

North Island wedding fair coming to Courtenay on Sunday

Head to the Florence Filberg Centre for the first annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

City bylaw will come into effect this summer

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

2017 home sales below 2016 record, but far above average: B.C. real estate association

About 5,700 sales were recorded in December, up 21.5 per cent over same period last year

B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Requirement to support reproductive rights in funding application angers some faith-based groups

B.C. health minister in Nanaimo to give IHealth system review update

Minister of Health Adrian Dix at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital today

Most Read