Police seek suspect in downtown Victoria hate crime, victim struck with bottle

VicPD are looking for a man suspected of a hate crime in downtown Victoria in the early hours of Wednesday morning. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are looking for a suspect after a hate crime in downtown Victoria.

Police were called to the 1300-block of Douglas Street around 1 a.m. on June 24 for a report of an assault with a weapon. When they arrived, officers found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said a man unknown to the victim had assaulted him and hit him over the head with a bottle while reportedly yelling derogatory terms about the victim’s sexual orientation.

The suspect fled the area with a small group and police were unable to locate him despite searching the area.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with blonde hair. He was wearing a black baseball hat, grey hoodie and black pants. He was captured on surveillance video. Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, extension one. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria ranks in top 10 Canadian cities for hate crimes

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hate crimesVicPDVictoria Police Department