Police seek help locating pair known to be in Victoria in December

Pair thought to be travelling West Coast

Victoria police officers are asking for the public’s assistance to locate George Eoll and Joanna Lopez.

Police believe the two stayed in Victoria in December but, as they’re living a transient lifestyle, they’ve left and are thought to be travelling on the West Coast.

Eoll is 39 years old, and has brown hair, and brown eyes. Lopez is 25 years old with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers and family members are concerned for their well-being and ask anybody that sees them to call 9-1-1. It is not known where they travelled to after being in Victoria, and officers hope to spread this information as far as possible.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
