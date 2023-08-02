Police seek help locating missing Duncan teen

Caiden Morris, 14, was reported missing in the Duncan area on July 29. (Submitted photo) Caiden Morris, 14, was reported missing in the Duncan area on July 29. (Submitted photo)

The RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Caiden Morris, 14, who was reported missing on July 29.

Morris was last seen at the intersection of Coronation Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan.

He is described as Caucasian, 5 foot 6 inches, medium build and with medium-length brown hair.

Morris was last seen wearing grey camouflage sweatpants, a blue shirt bearing the phrase “Best Dad in the Galaxy” and grey Nike shoes.

He is known to wander around North Cowichan and Duncan, but it is unusual for him to be away from home for so long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Caiden Morris is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

