Police seek help in locating missing Cortes Island man

Quadra Island RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Cortes Island man.

According to RCMP, Miles Meester, 20, was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 6 in the late evening.

He is described as a 5’11”, 150 lb caucasian male with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Meester was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

Police say they are concerned for Meester’s health and well-being. His friends and family say it is out of character for him to be not be in contact for this long.

Police are asking anyone with information on Meester’s location to contact Quadra Island RCMP at 250-285-3631 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

