Police searching for 24-year-old Campbell River man

Police are asking for help in locating Carter Gorjeu, 24, who was reported missing on July 7, 2019. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Campbell River man.

In a media release, the Campbell River RCMP said Carter Gorjeu was reported missing on Sunday evening.

“Carter is local to Campbell River and it’s uncharacteristic for him to be out of contact,” the release said.

Gorjeu is described as six-foot-one and about 200 pounds with an athletic build. He has wavy black hair, black facial hair and full tattoos on both forearms.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Campbell River RCMP, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.

