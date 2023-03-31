The search is expected to continue today after six bodies were discovered Thursday in the St. Lawrence River near Akwesasne, Que. The Quebec provincial flag flies in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The search is expected to continue today after six bodies were discovered Thursday in the St. Lawrence River near Akwesasne, Que. The Quebec provincial flag flies in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Police say six bodies found in river near Akwesasne, Que., by United States border

Police say attempting to identify the deceased and determine their status in Canada.

Police continue to investigate today after six bodies were discovered Thursday in the St. Lawrence River near Akwesasne, Que.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service says the first body was located around 5 p.m. in a marsh area, which searched further by a police marine unit with the help of the Canadian Coast Guard and the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.

Air support units with the Quebec provincial police and Ontario Provincial Police are expected to assist with the investigation of the area.

Post-mortem and toxicology tests have been ordered to determine the cause of the deaths.

Akwesasne Mohawk Police say they are attempting to identify the deceased persons and determine their status in Canada.

In February, police in Akwesasne reported an increase in human smuggling into the Mohawk territory.

Akwesasne straddles the Canada-United States border, and has territory in Quebec, Ontario and New York state.

READ MORE: Biden and Trudeau focus meetings on continental security, climate change

READ MORE: Year after death of Indian family at U.S. border, those left behind try to move on

border agencyQuebecUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trump indictment throws 2024 race into uncharted territory
Next story
Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole not seeking re-election, leaving this spring

Just Posted

The Southgate River Fire was located at the northeastern tip of Bute Inlet on the B.C. mainland north of Campbell River in 2022. The North Island is seeing provincial funding to help with people displaced by natural disasters. BC Wildfire photo/Twitter
North Island sees funding to support evacuees

BC Green Adam Olsen sees the provincial ferry system in a ‘very, very fragile’ state given current labour shortages. (Jen Blyth / West Coast Traveller )
Island MLA says Washington ferry halt not a warning sign for smaller BC Ferries routes

Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
North Island Outdoor Show coming to Campbell River in April

Alex Cuba with a guitar. Photo courtesy Tidemark Theatre
Cuban-Canadian Grammy winner Alex Cuba hits Campbell River’s Tidemark Stage this September

Pop-up banner image