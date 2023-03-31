Police say six bodies found in river near Akwesasne, Que., by United States border

Police say attempting to identify the deceased and determine their status in Canada.

Police continue to investigate today after six bodies were discovered Thursday in the St. Lawrence River near Akwesasne, Que.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service says the first body was located around 5 p.m. in a marsh area, which searched further by a police marine unit with the help of the Canadian Coast Guard and the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.

Air support units with the Quebec provincial police and Ontario Provincial Police are expected to assist with the investigation of the area.

Post-mortem and toxicology tests have been ordered to determine the cause of the deaths.

Akwesasne Mohawk Police say they are attempting to identify the deceased persons and determine their status in Canada.

In February, police in Akwesasne reported an increase in human smuggling into the Mohawk territory.

Akwesasne straddles the Canada-United States border, and has territory in Quebec, Ontario and New York state.

