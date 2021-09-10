The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating a murder in Saanich, after a man’s body was found Sept. 8. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating a murder in Saanich, after a man’s body was found Sept. 8. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police say man found in Greater Victoria home Wednesday was murdered

Saanich police discover body midday after responding to a 911 call, Island crime unit investigating

The discovery of a dead man at a Saanich home on Wednesday (Sept. 8) is being treated as a homicide, Saanich police say.

Officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 11:30 a.m. at a residence on Battleford Avenue and found the man’s body. The investigation has been taken over by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

As the investigation continues, the residence is being held by police and the name of the deceased will not be released until the identity is confirmed and the family has been notified, police said in a release.

Police called the incident “isolated,” adding it is probable that the subjects knew each other.

Anyone with any information on the situation is asked to contact the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Saanich police remind residents to secure food waste after another bear sighting on Hector Road

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CrimeHomicideSaanich Police Department

Previous story
Campbell River fire chief lifts recreational fire ban
Next story
Gold River residents, village council surprised by decision to close nearby campground for winter

Just Posted

SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo
New accessible playgrounds, maintenance upgrades coming to north Island schools

UBC forest ecology professor and international bestselling author Suzanne Simard is this year’s Haig-Brown Lecture speaker. Photo courtesy Suzanne Simard
Annual Haig-Brown Lecture to feature world-renowned forest ecologist Suzanne Simard

The change comes thanks to recent rainfall, and a lowered fire danger rating. Black Press files
Campbell River fire chief lifts recreational fire ban

Greenways Trust workers and Simms Streamkeepers teaming-up to create some new habitats for salmon fry. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Campbell River creek gets TLC from local ecology champions