‘Multiple fatalities’ as mass shooting breaks out in Florida

Local authorities are warning people to stay away from the Jacksonville Landing

Authorities are reporting a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing in Florida. (Wikimedia Commons)

U.S. police are responding to a mass shooting in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the shooting is at the Jacksonville Landing.

BREAKING: ATF is responding to a reported mass shooting in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. pic.twitter.com/ITP5qkk9Zn — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) August 26, 2018

We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

In a tweet, authorities warned the public to “stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time.”

According to the sheriff’s office, there are “multiple fatalities” and many have been taken to hospital.

Authorities say one suspect is dead.

Audio of the shooting, which took place during the first of four qualifying events for the Madden Classic series sponsored by EA Sports, was captured on a livestream by one participant.

Others tweeted in shock at what was happening around them.

The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng and never coming back — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

Im good and safe. Not gonna report anything but a community that's filled with love, friends and family needs some prayer — DUBBY (@DubDotDUBBY) August 26, 2018

The e-sports community was quick to respond with condolences.

We are deeply saddened to hear about a shooting that occurred at a Madden 19 tournament in Jacksonville, Florida this afternoon and we wanted to extend our deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/GYWCjE3yzG — lolesports (@lolesports) August 26, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by the shooting in Jacksonville today. — Team SE (@SilentEmpireGG) August 26, 2018

