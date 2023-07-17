Police officer injured after being struck by a motorcycle in Island construction zone

Motorcyclist failed to stop after weaving in and out of traffic on the TCH near Chemainus

A motorcyclist failed to stop in this construction zone on the Trans-Canada Highway Chemainus River bridges with single-lane traffic in both directions over one bridge, striking a police officer. (Photo by Don Bodger)

B.C. Highway Patrol Parksville is seeking witnesses after a motorcyclist struck a police officer and a police motorcycle in a construction zone near Mount Sicker Road on the Trans-Canada Highway just south of Chemainus.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries when the motorcyclist failed to stop when directed July 7 around 5 p.m. on a portion of the highway where Chemainus River bridge construction is ongoing and traffic merges into one lane in both directions.

B.C. Highway Patrol Parksville was conducting enforcement operations on the TCH near Smiley Road in Chemainus when a motorcyclist heading north at a high rate of speed illegally passed several vehicles and two marked police cars. Due to safety concerns, the officers did not pursue the motorcycle, but radioed ahead to their colleagues.

About 20 minutes later, the motorcycle was spotted by uniformed officers who were on foot and conducting traffic enforcement on the TCH southbound in the posted construction zone. The motorcycle was still passing vehicles illegally. Traffic was stopped and a uniformed officer raised his hand in an attempt to stop the motorcyclist.

But the motorcycle accelerated, striking and knocking the officer to the roadway. The suspect then struck and damaged a police motorcycle prior to fleeing at a high rate of speed. No description of the motorcycle or the rider was recorded.

“Failing to stop when directed to do so puts police, motorcyclists, and other road users at risk for serious injury and harm,” stated Chief Supt. Holly Turton, the officer in charge of B.C. Highway Patrol. “When police signal for you to pull over please follow this direction as required by Section 73 of the Motor Vehicle Act, thereby making our highways safer together.”

BCHP Parksville is appealing to motorists who may have been in the area to check their dash cam video. Witnesses are asked to contact Sgt. Rob Haney of BCHP Parksville at 250-954-2950.

The RCMP in B.C. has approximately 455 BC Highway Patrol employees who provide traffic law enforcement, public education and work closely with partners to keep the roads safe.

@chemainusnews

don.bodger@chemainusvalleycourier.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motorcyclePoliceTraffic