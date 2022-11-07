Police looking to identify man found dead last month in Greater Victoria area

The tent and sleeping bag police believe belonged to a man found dead near Swan Lake on Oct. 12. The photos were released on Monday (Nov. 7) as police try to identify the man. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

The Saanich Police Department is appealing to the public as investigators try to identify a man who was found dead near Swan Lake last month.

The body of an unknown man was found near the Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary, in the area of Haynes Road and Douglas Street on Oct. 12.

Police said there was no risk to the public at the time and on Monday reiterated that they aren’t treating the death as suspicious. Detectives in Saanich’s major crimes unit have been attempting to identify the man ever since.

He is described as an adult man who’s about 5’10” and weighs about 160 pounds. Police believe the man was experiencing homelessness and was living in a two-toned silver and teal tent that had a blue tarp over it.

There were also several bikes near the tent, police said, but no personal items in the immediate area that would help identify the man.

“We know that this is somebody’s loved one so we’re hoping anyone with information will come forward and speak with our investigators,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

Police also released photos of the man’s tent and sleeping bag on Monday in an effort to figure out who he was.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or report anonymously through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the death.

