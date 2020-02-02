Police issue warrant after man facing drug trafficking charges misses court date

Charges came following summer investigation by Campbell River Street Crimes Unit

A warrant has been issued for a man facing drug trafficking charges after he failed to show up for court.

Ernest Bartlett is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

The charges against Bartlett as well as Michael Woiwood and Kori Fiscus were approved on Nov. 15 following a summertime investigation by the Campbell River Street Crimes Unit.

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP to focus on domestic violence awareness and prevention

According to an RCMP press release, the men were arrested and released on conditions with court appearances set for January 2020. Bartlett failed to attend court.

Ernest Bartlett. Image provided by RCMP

Police are asking the public to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 if they know where Bartlett is. The public should not approach him themselves, police say.

The charges have not been proven in court.

RELATED: Alcohol believed to be a factor in fiery crash in Campbell River

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One snowmobiler found dead after getting stuck in tree well near Fernie

Just Posted

Former Storm alumnus drops puck ahead of home game at the Brindy

Ben Murray played for the team between 1997 and 1999

NIC Campbell River Thrive Week activities to include nature, art and food

Activities taking place for students, staff and faculty between Feb. 3 and 7

North Island College Campbell River campus expansion officially opened

North Island College (NIC) students will have better access to state-of-the-art facilities… Continue reading

Audience-loved MC back for 2020 Words on the Water

John Elson returns to MC literary festival

New seniors network coming to Campbell River

Seniors in Campbell River will soon have a new service. The Campbell… Continue reading

Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

One groundhog saw his shadow but two others didn’t

More Canadians request flight out of Wuhan as coronavirus kills outside China

More than 300 Canadians now want a flight out of China

Spotty cellphone service in B.C. leads to issues with RCMP non-emergency lines

However, 911 calls remained unaffected

One snowmobiler found dead after getting stuck in tree well near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue was activated twice on January 31

Minister Trevena launches next ferry future phase for Island, Coastal communities

Members of the public have seven weeks to provide online input

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis challenges hurt B.C. economy

It’s a mishmash of rules for cannabis sales in B.C.’s municipalities

What’s special about Sunday? It’s the first Palindrome Day in 909 years

A day like this doesn’t happen often

$150 helicopter shuttle offered to people stranded on Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain

Resort says all activity has come to a halt until road crews can assess the extent of the slide

PHOTOS: Cars, semis turned around as flood closes B.C. border crossing

Heavy rain hit the region in the previous couple days

Most Read