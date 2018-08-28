Police investigate report of fishermen harassing Indigenous women, kids on B.C. river

Woman claims the fisherman exposed themselves

A small group of Indigenous women and children were cutting and cleaning fish at the side of the Fraser River near Hope when they reportedly became victims of harassment and indecent exposure.

A Facebook post from Agassiz woman Stacy McNeil details a harrowing experience, one she says isn’t uncommon.

According to McNeil’s post, a group of five sports fishermen anchored their boat in front of the group’s fishing camp and began having ‘loud, obnoxious conversations’ filled with expletives.

When the woman asked them to stop using foul language in front of the children, the men allegedly began urinating in front of the group, making lewd suggestions to the women and continuously exposing themselves.

“They had no fear in front of us women and children,” McNeil wrote.

The men also allegedly began a series of racist verbal attacks.

“According to them, we are dumb Indians who are stealing all of the fish, getting free fish and free gas,” wrote McNeil. “More and more words slandering our people and culture occurred.”

Eventually boats of Indigenous fishermen came along, circling the offenders and asking them to move along, which they did – but not after exposing themselves to the group once again.

McNeil alleges that the men were drinking. She states that she called the RCMP and was told to send in the images she took of the incident.

Hope RCMP confirmed that there is an active investigation into the incident.

“Enough is enough,” McNeil stated. “Our fishing grounds are sacred…sports fisherman should not fish near our traditional sites. Stop the disrespect.”

An interview with McNeil is pending. More to come.

Related: Boat of missing Stó:lō Grand Chief found in Fraser River, 17 years after death

Related: Seabird joins bid to block chinook sport fishing


nina.grossman@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan gas outlet with lowest price in B.C.
Next story
Mom wants smoking ban in all B.C. multi-unit dwellings

Just Posted

Firefighters work to protect hydro lines near Zeballos as wildfires grow

Dozens of wildfires burning on North Island

Province funds flood mitigation work near Oyster River

Strathcona Regional District will upgrade dike in Glenmore Road area

Campbell River’s bus fleet will get a boost

Four 35-foot Vicinity buses scheduled to arrive in September

Chapman throws name in ring as electoral director for area south of Campbell River

Candidate ran years ago and lost by just over a dozen votes

Province elevates Vancouver Island to highest drought rating

Extremely dry conditions have pushed many parts of B.C. to a level 4 drought rating

VIDEO: New Indigenous dictionary compiled to save language in B.C.

New SENĆOŦEN dictionary has over 1,500 pages and 12,000 words

Canada Post says it lost $242-million in Q2

Canada Post blames pay equity cost estimate

One hunter dead, two injured after Nunavut polar bear attack

This is the Nunavut’s second fatal polar bear attack this summer

Island Health offers back to school nutrition tips

Hydration is also important - send them to school with a water bottle

B.C. targets men in post-secondary campaign against sexual violence

Province says one in five women university attending are subject to sexual misconduct

VIDEO: Driver’s sobriety a factor in fatal Vancouver Island crash, police say

Driver crossed centre line before striking pedestrians Monday night in Victoria

Woman dies in swimming mishap at Vancouver Island park

38-year-old pulled from water by family member at Nanaimo’s Morningside Park on Monday

Sell-out crowd enjoys Feast of Fields in North Saanich

More than 40 local food and beverage producers fed nearly 600 guests

Mom wants smoking ban in all B.C. multi-unit dwellings

Online petition presses provincial government to toughen restrictions

Most Read