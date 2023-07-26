Police investigate after body discovered in Vancouver Island bushes

Forensic crews on scene as closure expected to last hours

Oak Bay police and the coroners service are on scene after the body was discovered in the 200 block of Beach Drive Road in the morning hours of Wednesday (July 26). (Jake Romphf photo/News)

A portion of Beach Road in Oak Bay has been shut down by police after a body was found in some bushes on Wednesday (July 26).

Two people came across a man’s body as they were walking in the 200 block of the waterfront street around 8 a.m., according to Oak Bay police.

As forensic inspectors donning white, full-body suits examined the waterfront area, police said the investigation was still in its preliminary stages and they would provide further updates when more is known.

Oak Bay police Chief Const. Mark Fisher said the closure, which stretches from King George Terrace to Monterey Avenue, would remain during the investigation and as of late morning he wasn’t sure how long that would take. The coroner’s service has been notified.

Oak Bay and Saanich police vehicles are on scene, including the Saanich department’s Emergency Command vehicle.

