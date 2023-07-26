Oak Bay police and the coroners service are on scene after the body was discovered in the 200 block of Beach Drive Road in the morning hours of Wednesday (July 26). (Jake Romphf photo/News)

Police investigate after body discovered in Vancouver Island bushes

Forensic crews on scene as closure expected to last hours

A portion of Beach Road in Oak Bay has been shut down by police after a body was found in some bushes on Wednesday (July 26).

Two people came across a man’s body as they were walking in the 200 block of the waterfront street around 8 a.m., according to Oak Bay police.

As forensic inspectors donning white, full-body suits examined the waterfront area, police said the investigation was still in its preliminary stages and they would provide further updates when more is known.

Oak Bay police Chief Const. Mark Fisher said the closure, which stretches from King George Terrace to Monterey Avenue, would remain during the investigation and as of late morning he wasn’t sure how long that would take. The coroner’s service has been notified.

Oak Bay and Saanich police vehicles are on scene, including the Saanich department’s Emergency Command vehicle.

READ MORE: Hundreds of Victoria short-term rental hosts dodging regulations and fees

oak bayPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Large explosion rocks Lower Mainland shopping centre

Just Posted

A fire Monday evening gutted this trailer located in Quinsam Heights Mobile Home. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.
Trailer fire in Campbell River likely caused by cooking: deputy fire chief

File - Campbell River Storm forward Mitchell Finner (19) is hounded by Comox Valley Glacier KIngs’ Matthew Jackson during game seven of their VIJHL quarterfinal playoff at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, March 10, 2023. The Storm won the game 5-4 in overtime and took the series before a sold-out home crowd. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm head coach feels Junior A transition ‘will take time’

The annual Merville GarlicFest will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Big Yellow Merville Hall. Photo contributed
Annual garlicfest returns for a stinkin’ good time at the Merville Hall

Rivercity Players is offering a summer musical production of John & Jen starring Halle Blake (left) and Hudsen Leroy with Jana Jurek on piano. This original production will run at the Rivercity Stage, 1080 Hemlock St., Aug. 17 - 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. Photo by Alistair Taylor
Rivercity Players offers a rare summer musical: the heartwarming John & Jen