Nanaimo RCMP have released the name of the deceased after a body was found off Protection Island earlier this month. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP have released the name of the deceased after a body was found off Protection Island earlier this month. (News Bulletin file photo)

Police identify body found in waters off Nanaimo this month

Kent Schroeder presumably drowned in incident in Nanaimo Harbour in April

The RCMP have reported that the body that was discovered off the shores of Protection Island earlier this month has been identified as a man who had previously been reported missing and presumed drowned.

Kent Schroeder was reported missing April 11 and was not located in spite of an extensive search operation in Nanaimo Harbour that night.

READ ALSO: Body recovered from waters off Nanaimo’s Protection Island

His body was located and recovered from the waters near Protection Island on May 3.

The Nanaimo RCMP continue to investigate the case and are asking for any witnesses who may have observed Schroeder or heard anything suspicious around Nanaimo Harbour on the evening of April 11 or may have information pertaining to the investigation to contact the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-12274.

OBITUARY: Kent Schroeder


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsRCMP

Previous story
Zeballos temporarily suspends volunteer fire department due to liability concerns
Next story
Dog discovered near Kelowna with gunshot wounds expected to make full recovery

Just Posted

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BREAKING: B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

RCMP said shots were fired at an unsanctioned grad party at a Fry Lake campsite on Saturday, May 28. Google Maps image
Campbell River RCMP look into shots fired at campground grad party

A young woman awaits her next move after arriving at the Polish-Ukraine border. Photo by Darrell McKay
Campbell River man witnesses refugees’ heartbreak and relief at Ukrainian border

Campbell River fire department will be teaching people about FireSmart plants this weekend. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty / Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Fire Department to tag FireSmart plants at local garden centres