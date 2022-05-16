The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend in Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend in Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Police have ‘person of interest’ in Sooke murder probe

Parties involved known to each other, police say

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide on Sunday in Sooke.

Sooke RCMP were called to a Throup Road residence just after 1 p.m. after the body of a man was discovered.

Initial evidence gathered at the scene led investigators to believe that foul play was involved, West Shore RCMP Cpl. Alex Berube said in a media release.

A person of interest was identified and arrested at the scene.

Due to certain factors pertaining to the case, police cannot release at this time, the person has since been released from custody pending further investigation.

“Parties in the altercation are known to each other,” said Berube, a spokesperson for the BC RCMP. “VIIMCU investigators are in the area completing priority tasks, and are working closely with the support of Sooke RCMP.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public,” Berube said.

As the investigation is in its early stages, no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Witnesses render first aid after youth stabbed


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimePoliceSookeWest Shore

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Renowned B.C. First Nations therapist recognized for resilience
Next story
Warning issued as strong winds, heavy rainfall head for coastal B.C.

Just Posted

The Walmart Supercentre in Campbell River. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Gas heater explosions mistaken for gun fire at Campbell River Walmart

The density of empty bedrooms in Campbell River fluctuates between 20 and 55 per cent, depending on location, according to Statistics Canada Data. Darker areas have more empty bedrooms. Map data courtesy Statistics Canada, map courtesy censusmapper.ca.
40% of Campbell River bedrooms empty, Coalition to End Homelessness has plan to fill them

Dr. Barney Williams. Submitted photo/ Coast Mental Health
Renowned B.C. First Nations therapist recognized for resilience

North Island Hospital – Campbell River and District. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Long-term care facility to alleviate capacity issue at Campbell River hospital: council