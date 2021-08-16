(Black Press Media file photo)

Police find sword down cyclist’s pants after midnight stop in Oak Bay

Man initially gave a fake name and tried to get away

A man on a bike stopped by Oak Bay police for not wearing a helmet and having no lights, faces multiple charges after the officer discovered a sword, among other things, down the cyclist’s pants.

A man in a dark hoodie riding a black BMX bike with two large sports bags on the handlebars was stopped in the first hour of Sunday, Aug. 15. Oak Bay police said the man initially gave a fake name and tried to get away. He was arrested for two outstanding warrants and breaching seven probation conditions. A search produced a concealed 26-inch sword down the man’s pants, break and enter tools and a debit card that did not belong to him.

Recommended charges included possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, providing a false name, possession of break and enter tools and possession of property obtained by crime.

READ ALSO: Stop signs are for cyclists too, say Oak Bay police

