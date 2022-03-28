Police dog finds missing Port Alberni boy

Boy had gone missing in the trails at Maplehurst Park

A photo of Police Service Dog Jammer. (PHOTO COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)

A Port Alberni police dog helped to rescue a missing child in an area park last week.

On March 24 at approximately 2:10 p.m., the Port Alberni RCMP received a call about a 10-year-old boy that had gone missing in the trails at Maplehurst Park.

Both uniformed and plain-clothes officers attended the area, assisted by Police Service Dog Jammer and his handler Cst. Bartlett, as well as the Alberni Valley Rescue Squad.

RCMP said Jammer was able to pick up a track quickly and the boy was found just off the main trail—scared, but unharmed.

“A missing child will always garner a large response from officers,” said Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer with the Port Alberni RCMP.

Johns said it is never to early to call police about a missing person.

