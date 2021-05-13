Saanich police used a drone to investigate a fatal crash in the 5200-block of West Saanich Road on Feb. 4, 2021. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Police determine speed, impairment not factors in fatal Greater Victoria crash

Driver who died veered across centre line into oncoming traffic for unknown reason, police say

A Saanich police investigation has determined that the drivers involved in a fatal crash on West Saanich Road in early February were not speeding or impaired.

Just after 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, a crash involving two drivers occurred in the 5200-block of West Saanich Road. One of the drivers, a 31-year-old man driving a black Honda CRX, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, the Saanich Police Department’s crash analysts and major crimes unit officers began investigating the cause of the fatal collision.

On May 13, after a months-long investigation and traffic analysis, police concluded that for some unknown reason the deceased driver – later identified as Chris McNutt – veered across the centre line and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck head-on.

While the reason McNutt crossed into the other lane is unknown, police confirmed speed and impairment were not factors. No handheld devices were being used at the time.

An inspection showed the Honda CRX was in good working condition with no mechanical issues that could have caused the collision.

Whether it was a mistake or a result of a medical emergency, there’s no way to know why it happened, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, adding that the other driver was not at fault and faces no charges.

“We want to extend our gratitude to the family and loved ones of the deceased, as well as to the other driver and their family for their patience and cooperation in this investigation,” he said. “This was a tragic collision that took time to investigate and we hope this conclusion brings some closure to all of those involved.”

A coroner’s investigation is still open and will determine the cause of the driver’s death.

