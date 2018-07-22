Police confirm girl, 8 others injured in Toronto shooting; shooter dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Toronto police say nine people are in hospital after a mass shooting incident Sunday night in the downtown Toronto neighbourhood known as Greektown.

Police spokesman Mark Pugash also confirmed that the suspected shooter was dead, but he didn’t provide further details.

Paramedics said many of the victims, including a child, had been rushed to trauma centres, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

A woman, who only gave her first name as Mary, said she was in the Pantheon Restaurant on Danforth Avenue when she saw a little girl who appeared to be about seven or eight years old on a stretcher being placed in an ambulance.

John Tulloch says he and his brother had just gotten out of their car on Danforth when he heard about 20 to 30 gunshots.

“We just ran. We saw people starting to run so we just ran,” he said.

An army of police, paramedics and other first responders soon descended on the scene, while a crowd of area residents, some in their pyjamas emerged from their homes to see what was going on.

Just this weekend Toronto police deployed dozens of additional officers to deal with a recent spike in gun violence in the city.

The Canadian Press

