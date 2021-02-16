Police case count falls during cold spell – much like some officers

Campbell River RCMP media liaison officer Const. Maury Tyre takes a spill twice during snowy conditions around Campbell River this past weekend. Thankfully, Tyre reports, Campbell River drivers stayed home, for the most part, and avoided causing any “spills” on the city’s roads. Campbell River RCMP photo

After a hot start to the year, the pace of criminal activity has cooled down in February, Campbell River RCMP report.

As of the end of the day on Feb. 15, the Campbell River RCMP had responded to 1,913 calls for service. As of the same date in 2020, the Campbell River RCMP had responded to 105 fewer files.

“Based on trends, we have seen the last two weeks, file generation slowed slightly from the torrid pace we were on at the end of January 2021,” said Const. Maury Tyre.

“The colder weather certainly slowed things down in the past week and we were quite fortunate that a lot of people chose to stay home rather than venture out in the snowy weather and get into accidents; which maybe I should have done too,” Tyre said after photos came to light of him taking a spill in the snow and dumping his coffee. The condition of any donuts involved is unknown at this point.

“The Campbell River RCMP are still up in total six per cent for the year over 2020, but that is much better than at the end of January where file counts reached close to a 12 per cent increase.”

Vehicle fire on Petersen Road

Police responded to assist Campbell river Fire at Petersen Road and Shetland Road at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 13. A silver coloured Jaguar had set on fire after developing mechanical issues. The road was closed for a little over an hour, but luckily nobody was injured in the fire. The driver of the vehicle received fines for failing to have the vehicle insured and ownership properly transferred.

Swapping seats

Police were conducting a vehicle stop on Rockland Road on Feb. 11 at approximately 4 p.m. when they witnessed a driver and passenger change seats in an attempt to avoid issues under the motor vehicle act.

Unfortunately, the pair did not seem to understand that their detected action constituted an offence under the Criminal Code and instead netted them arrests for Obstruction of Justice, Const. Tyre said. Both are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Screaming in the morning

On Feb. 9 at 8 a.m., police were called to an area near the 100 block of Hilchey after neighbours reported hearing extensive screaming. Police attended and located a female in her 40’s suffering from a Mental Health collapse and were able to take her to the hospital without incident.

Shopping spree

On Feb. 7 at approximately 11 p.m. police were advised of a male that had just left the Walmart store with a full buggy full of goods without paying.

Police located the male in his late 50’s a few blocks away pushing the cart as if nothing had happened. Several hundreds of dollars of goods were recovered and the man was released with a pending court date to answer for Possession of Stolen Property.

“A case like this truly highlights the ongoing issues with theft and shoplifting in the community,” said Const. Tyre. “When most people think of shoplifting, they think of small items stolen by youth like packs of gum or candy, but here was an adult who clearly knew better walking away with several hundreds of dollars of goods. If this behaviour continued regularly for this one individual, it could mean losses over $20,000 in a year.”

If you wish to report Criminal offences or suspicious activity, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221, or in an emergency call 911.

