POLICE BRIEFS: Machete wielder; boat on the loose; drivers leaving accident scenes

RCMP files post modest increase

The Campbell River RCMP responded to 341 files for the week of Aug. 14 – Aug. 20, Media Relations Officer, Const. Maury Tyre, reports.

These numbers are very comparable to file counts in 2019 which were 338 files for the same week. In total, the local police detachment has responded to 10613 calls for service in 2020, which is a modest 21 file increase over 2019.

Drivers leaving accident scenes

On Friday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 15, the RCMP responded to multiple events involving drivers failing to remain at the scene of accidents.

Row your boat gently down the highway

In one incident on Aug. 14 at approximately 11 p.m., the owner of a boat and trailer managed to lose his boat and trailer in another person’s driveway in the 1100 block of the South Island Highway.

The trailer was found overturned with the boat beside it.

Alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor in the incident and a 35-year-old local man is now facing several charges under the motor vehicle act and a very substantial tow bill.

“Again we see where alcohol and motor vehicle operation takes us,” said Const. Tyre. “It also points to another major concern in public safety, and that is the intoxication of boat operators. Police are aware that people spend time on the water with a beer or cooler in their hands and if you are intoxicated and operating a vessel it can be the same penalties as impaired driving and it is possible to lose your ability to operate any motor vehicle for a year.

“On top of that, the level of danger of being intoxicated in a boat is extremely high, every year intoxicated boaters drown in B.C. lakes and oceans. Those same folks who are intoxicated in their boats, come off the water and trailer their boats home which is why roadblocks can often be found near boat launches at local lakes and the ocean. It’s been over 40 years since impaired driving awareness campaigns were launched, there simply is absolutely no excuse.”

RELATED: B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

Threats with a machete

On Aug. 14 at approximately 9:30 p.m., several police units responded to a known residence in the 800 block of S. Alder when multiple reports were called in of a man with a machete outside chasing another man.

Police were able to apprehend the suspect, who was known to police. They also found an imitation handgun at the residence which was seized and destroyed.

A 41-year-old Campbell River resident was released on conditions and could be facing charges of Assault with a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

“People need to understand that there is absolutely no allowance to be brandishing or threatening someone with a machete outside your home,” said Const. Tyre. “If you feel someone is a danger to you, close the door, lock it and call the police.”

If you wish to report a crime, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or call 911 in an emergency.

RELATED: QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

RELATED: Defunding will not solve problems within RCMP – Indigenous housing committee co-chair

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP Briefs

