Surrey RCMP say friends Richard Scurr (left) and Ryan Provencher were last seen in South Surrey on July 17. (Contributed photos/file photo)

Police ask for help locating missing men last seen in South Surrey

Jeep that Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher were in has been located unoccupied in Logan Lake: RCMP

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating two friends who were last seen in South Surrey on the afternoon of July 17.

Police say 37-year-old Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher, 38, were last spotted at approximately 12:30 p.m. that day, in the 16400-block of 23A Avenue.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Peace Arch News that the men, both South Surrey residents, were reported missing on July 20, and that a vehicle associated to the pair was located Sunday near Logan Lake. It was unoccupied.

According to two news releases issued at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Provencher was driving a 2019 white Jeep Cherokee and Scurr was his passenger.

Neither man has been seen or heard from since, and police say it is out of character for the two to be out of touch this long.

Scurr is described as a six-foot-four, 220 lb., Caucasian male, with an athletic build, brown brush-cut hair and brown eyes. Provencher is described as a five-foot-10, 180 lb, slim-built Caucasian male, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Sturko said search-and-rescue crews on Sunday were scouring the area around where the vehicle was located.

She said she could not comment on what, if any, evidence was located with the vehicle.

Sturko said investigators are appealing for anyone who has information regarding where the men were headed, where they are now or any other detail that could help police locate them to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca. Quote file #2019-109102 (regarding Provencher) and #2019-108904 (re: Scurr).

Previous story
PHOTOS: Driver survives plunge after losing control on the highway south of Campbell River
Next story
VIDEO: RCMP release sketch of man found dead near burning truck of missing B.C. teens

Just Posted

Land-based aquaculture proponent gets Haig-Brown Conservation Award

Eric Hobson known for financing and building Kuterra in partnership with ‘Namgis First Nation

La Familia gets Campbell River’s River City Arts Festival swaying to the music

Campbell River Arts Festival was treated to the sounds of Latin music… Continue reading

Disaster risk reduction course open to Campbell River high school students this fall

SRD protective services coordinator hopes program will eventually become integrated into curriculum

Large sections of Baikie Island Nature Reserve in Campbell River still in need of major attention

Greenways Land Trust has been looking for almost $1 million to address south side of conservancy

VIDEO: Break-in third this year at Indigenous art stores in Campbell River

Awatin Aboriginal Arts robbed for second time in 2019; Wei Wai Kum House of Treasures robbed in June

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

Police ask for help locating missing men last seen in South Surrey

Jeep that Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher were in has been located unoccupied in Logan Lake: RCMP

Islanders have new cancer screening option with $6.5 M diagnostic suite in Victoria

The Gordon Heys Family PET/CT Suite was unveiled at the BC Cancer Centre-Victoria

Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted of murdering Vancouver Island couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987

William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Surrey court clerk files human rights complaint related to concussion

Deborah A. Ryane claims her employer discriminated against her on basis of mental disability

Food fight: Liberals, Tories trade shots as pre-campaign battles intensify

Health Canada released an overhauled document that did away with traditional food groups and portion sizes

Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

Haircut regulation inspires challenge around gender identity

B.C. Ferries crew member’s medical emergency causes cancellations on Nanaimo route

One sailing from West Vancouver and one sailing from Nanaimo cancelled Monday

Most Read