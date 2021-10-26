Comox Valley RCMP are advising the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2013 Honda Civic after the occupant allegedly damaged at least two vehicles with an axe. File photo

Police advise public to be on the lookout for axe-wielding driver in the Comox Valley

The driver is associated with a blue 2013 Honda Civic with Nova Scotia licence plates

  • Oct. 26, 2021 11:30 a.m.
  • News

Comox Valley RCMP are advising the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2013 Honda Civic after the occupant allegedly damaged at least two vehicles with an axe.

On Oct. 26 (Tuesday) at 10 a.m., Comox Valley RCMP frontline members responded to two separate reports of a man damaging vehicles with an axe. The man is associated with a 2013 Honda Civic with Nova Scotia licence plate GTC968.

If you see this vehicle, do not approach the occupant and call 9-1-1. Investigators are currently working to locate the car and determine what motivated the occupant to cause the damage to other vehicles.


