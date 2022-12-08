John McKinley and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: What would you do as GM of the Vancouver Canucks?

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf offer thoughts on surprise teams, top rookies

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NHL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes possible moves for the Vancouver Canucks, surprise teams so far in the 2022-23 NHL season, top rookies, the winning culture for the Boston Bruins and more.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact John McKinley or Philip Wolf.

LISTEN: How long will Bruce Boudreau be coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

LISTEN: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022 NHL season

Breaking NewsCanucksNHLPodcasts

