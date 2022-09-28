Adrian Dix, B.C. Minister of Health. (Union of B.C. Municipalities photo)

PODCAST: UBCM hosts ‘reimagining health care in B.C.’ session

Today in B.C.: Panel offers transformative solutions to province’s health care problems

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google streaming.

Reimagining health care in British Columbia was the theme of one of the plenary sessions held at the recent Union of British Columbia Municipalities meeting.

B.C. communities and residents are experiencing unprecedented challenges with the health care system, which includes the closure of emergency rooms, long wait times for surgery, difficulties in finding a family physician, problems with the recruitment and retention of health care professionals and inconsistent access to ambulance service.

On this edition of Today in B.C., host Peter McCully says: “This podcast will be longer than the norm, (although some of the session was edited for time and content) but we thought the topic and the discussion was timely, given the state of health care in B.C. and wanted to offer you the opportunity to hear the presentations”.

Attended by mayors and councillors from across the province, the session explored how those issues are affecting communities in all areas of B.C., in both urban and rural contexts; and members of the panel discussed ideas for transforming the health care system in the province.

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom, Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell and Vancouver Coun. Pete Fry talked about the impact of disruptions to the health care system and how they affect residents.

A series of medical experts also offered transformative solutions to the problems being discussed.

The session was hosted by Laurey-Anne Roodenburg, councillor with the city of Cornell, and UBCM president. The session began with an address by the Adrian Dix, B.C.’s Minister of Health.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca and you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Former world figure skating champ Victor Kraatz back coaching in B.C.

LISTEN: Classic car hunting with Matt Sager of TV’s ‘Lost Car Rescue’

Like us

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommmunityHealthcarePodcasts

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lawyer for First Nation says goal of Nootka Island land claim case is reconciliation

Just Posted

Nuchatlaht and Nuu-chah-nulth First Nation leaders and supporters rally at the BC Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, ahead of closing arguments in an Indigenous title case between the Nuchatlaht First Nation and the B.C. government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brieanna Charlebois
Lawyer for First Nation says goal of Nootka Island land claim case is reconciliation

Sporting the Campbell River Storm’s new third jersey that commemorates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Day are two Storm players of First Nations heritage, Wyatt Dumont (left) and Brady Estabrook. The duo and their teammates will be wearing the jerseys on Friday, Sept. 30 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm debut orange jerseys for National Day for Truth and reconciliation

Cecil Dawson share a story at his exhibition on display at the Museum called Standing in the Gap. Museum at Campbell River photo
Colonization was always about the land

Bronwyn Kerr wears Janis Guthy’s Pink Explosion during a bonus performance at the 2019 Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Wearable Art Show returns with with extravagant flair

Pop-up banner image