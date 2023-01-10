Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The pre-construction planning stage

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Building plans. Construction estimates. Material Selection. Trade quotes. Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. walks you through the pre-construction planning stage.

Cohosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Discovery Islands, McIvor Lake, Painter-Barclay home to Campbell River’s most valuable addresses
Next story
First in Canada cancer radiation machine in Kelowna

Just Posted

Properties on the shores of McIvor Lake are among the most valuable in Campbell River. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Discovery Islands, McIvor Lake, Painter-Barclay home to Campbell River’s most valuable addresses

Campbell River’s Vancouver Island Regional Library branch. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Top 10 library books read by Campbell Riverites in 2022

The annual drive thru christmas tree chipping, hosted by the Campbell River Fire Department, took place Saturday, Jan 9, at the Sportsplex. Photo By Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River Fire Department takes part in annual Christmas tree chipping for charity

The Alberni District Secondary School senior boys basketball team celebrates their first place Totem win. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Carihi comes up short against hosts in Port Alberni’s Totem tournament