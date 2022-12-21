The Barra MacNeils. (barramacneils.com)

PODCAST.: The Barra MacNeils are Canada’s Celtic Ambassadors

TODAY IN B.C.: Christmas concert tour began on Vancouver Island, spanned nation

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Host Peter McCully talks with Lucy and Stewart MacNeil about their Christmas concert tour that began on Vancouver Island and ended on Cape Breton Island.

The siblings are from Cape Breton Island and began performing together in 1980 while still teenagers (Lucy being only 10) and are classically trained musicians and alumni of Mount Allison University.

“There’s lots of different parts of Christmas that we can draw from in our shows, and I think that’s why it comes across as natural and because we are drawing on real things, it’s not Tinsel Town,” said Lucy.

“I do think that, as Canadians, there’s something about our climate where we live and the expanse of the land we do share,” added Stewart. “There’s things about the Christmas season and the darkness that comes and how it’s so important for people to experience the comforts of home cooking, the smells, the sights, the lights, the sounds. These are things that get us through the dark months.”

The podcast includes two tunes, ‘Toonik Tyme’ from the live album ‘Sessions’ (inspired by the Toonik Tyme Festival in Iqaluit) and ‘O Holy Night’.

The Barra MacNeils won their first East Coast Music Award in 1991, and won a Juno Award for Album of the Year for TimeFrame in 1992, and a Group of the Year award in 2001.

Their 1993 album ‘Closer To Paradise’ earned gold record status. They have been an opening act for Céline Dion and have toured regularly across North America and Europe.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

Toonik Time – MacNeil, O Holy Night – Adolphe Adam

Listen: Skull Skates is Canada’s oldest skateboard company.

Listen: Funkanometry, B.C.’s dancing duo brings the funk to millions

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Officers met with immediate gunfire, could feel ‘percussion’ of bullets at Saanich bank shooting

Just Posted

From left are Boston Pizza general manager Mike Martin, MP Rachel Blaney, Boston Pizza owner Chris Seeley, Ian Baikie from the Hama?Elas Community Kitchen, and Joanne Watson from Hama?Elas and the Campbell River Food Bank. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney
Campbell River Boston Pizza honoured for helping out at Hama?Elas Community Kitchen

Two youngsters take part in the Summerside Friends Club. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
Friendships and Learning encouraged through recreation

The “mischievous cow” in action Dec. 3. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
RCMP on the lookout for a … ‘troublesome cow’

Three of four of North Island College’s campuses, including this one in Comox Valley, are closed Dec. 20 due to weather. File photo
North Island Campuses in Comox Valley, Campbell River close