Matt Senf of Sasen Homes. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Nailing It Down: Home Building Budgets

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

More than just an inspiration board, ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ features HAVAN’s homebuilding experts sharing behind-the-walls knowledge, in plain language, on design, build, and renovation industry best practices to help homeowners build it right, the first time.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, Matt Senf of Sasen Homes offers planning strategies to help you manage your home building budget.

Budget is not a scary word if you know how to nail down the details with your builder in advance.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and BC Hydro.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Three of five top reasons for homelessness related to income: report
Inside Sick Kids: An overworked emergency department prepares for a new surge

The annual Santa Surf has been taking place in Campbell River for the past 12 years.
Paddleboards and..Santa? Stories Beach holds annual Santa Surf

The Campbell River Community Centre serves as the City of Campbell River's Warming Centre for people experiencing homelessness on days when low temperatures are forecast.
City warming centre will open on Dec. 12

The third annual Santa Run 5k took over the Rotary Sea Walk Sunday Morning. donations were made to local charity Cameryn's Cause.
Third annual Santa Run takes over Sea Walk Sunday morning in Campbell River

For Rent. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror
Three of five top reasons for homelessness related to income: report