The BC Conservation Office says a dead Roosevelt elk found near Patterson Lake may have been poached. This undated file photo shows a male elk.

Poacher may have killed elk northwest of Campbell River

Death of bull elk ‘very suspect,’ says provincial conservation officer

Conservation authorities are asking for information from the public after finding a dead elk northwest of Campbell River.

The animal may have been poached or killed by a cougar, said James Hilgemann, a provincial conservation officer.

He said that natural resource officers found the animal while inspecting a cut block near Patterson Lake.

“They noticed some turkey vultures circling and went over the hump and located this five-point bull elk laying roadside,” said Hilgemann.

“It’s a younger bull elk,” he said. “It’s probably three, four years old.”

He examined the cadaver with another officer, skinning back the hide. The animal was mostly untouched.

“Turkey vultures took the eyeball and some areas around the rump,” Hilgemann said.

A poacher would have normally taken some meat, unless they were scared away by someone, he said.

He also said no claw marks were visible that would indicate a cougar attack, although a cougar may have attacked and then been “flushed off.”

But he said there were two holes in the animal’s jugular area, and some bruising caused by blunt trauma.

“Somebody may have shot it with a high-powered rifle,” he said.

However, no casings or other evidence of poaching was found nearby.

“Very suspect. It’s inconclusive,” he said. “Cause of death unknown.”

He said that anyone with evidence of poaching can contact the RAPP line anonymously.

Hilgemann added that elks are high-value animals, and the stakes would be high in a prosecution.

Authorities would likely seek a penalty of up to $15,000, he said.

The animal was a Roosevelt elk, a subspecies that, in B.C., is mainly found on Vancouver Island.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Manitoba politician taking heat over Tweet about former teacher’s ‘hotness’
Next story
VIDEO: Opioid crisis hitting First Nations people hard in Campbell River

Just Posted

Poacher may have killed elk northwest of Campbell River

Death of bull elk ‘very suspect,’ says provincial conservation officer

Man burned while working on boat grateful for paper carrier’s help

Flames erupt from vacuum cleaner as man cleans bilge tank

Alternate source could solve water problem for area south of Campbell River

Meters could provide answers on excessive water use in northern Area D

Ehattesaht First Nation members ‘in awe’ of wildfires near Zeballos, says councillor

Community members can’t recall wildfires ever being so close to the community

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

VIDEO: Opioid crisis hitting First Nations people hard in Campbell River

Naxolone kits demonstrated for International Overdose Awareness Day

Manitoba politician taking heat over Tweet about former teacher’s ‘hotness’

Steven Fletcher, an Independent member of the legislature, posted about his former grade 7 teacher

Deal reached on broken rail line to Churchill in Manitoba

The community on Hudson Bay has been isolated since spring flooding in 2017

Four charged in shooting of Manitoba RCMP officer

An 18-year-old First Nations man is facing two counts of attempted murder

Despite Trump deadline, NAFTA talks to resume next week

Any deal with Canada would be “totally on our terms,” said US president

Vancouver Island woman pinned by deer Friday morning

With video: RCMP wrestle with tangled deer

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

VIDEO: Humpbacks breach so close man can smell whale

B.C. man could have reached out and touched ‘playful’ whales

B.C. residents featured on reality TV show challenging indigenous stereotypes

First Contact follows six Canadians as they learn the truth behind many racial stereotypes

Most Read