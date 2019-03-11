Pleasure craft blaze contained by firefighters in Campbell River marina

A photo posted to Twitter by the Campbell River Fire Department shows firefighters responding a boat fire in Discovery Harbour Marina on March 7.

Quick action by firefighters kept a blaze on a pleasure craft from spreading last Thursday, according to Campbell River Fire Rescue.

The boat’s owner, who was inside the vessel when the fire broke out, noticed smoke and went looking for help. Others in the area called 911 and someone tried to put out the blaze with a portable extinguisher.

Cpt. John Vaton said firefighters responded to the incident around 10:30 a.m. They found heavy fire conditions on a 39-foot pleasure craft docked at Discovery Harbour Marina.

Eleven firefighters responded with three engines, and they were able to extinguish the fire. Nobody was injured in the incident, but the boat sustained significant damage.

Several other boats adjacent to the burning vessel were saved from damage. The cause is still under investigation, said Fire Chief Thomas Doherty.

E-1 E-2 & P-1 responded to Discovery Harbour Marina, and found heavy fire conditions on a 39’ Pleasure Craft. Due to the quick response of the on Duty Crews several boats adjacent to the fire were saved from fire Damage. pic.twitter.com/7G3me2JUdD — Campbell River Fire (@RiverCityFire) March 8, 2019

