Glenda Woodward of the Council of Canadians poses with a buddy at Saturday’s event to promote alternatives to plastic. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Plastic event for Earth Week attracts strong turnout in Campbell River

Four organizations hold event as part of plan to push for local plastic ban

An event aimed at promotion alternatives to plastic attracted strong turnout at the local library branch on Saturday,

Four organizations were involved with organizing the event as part of Earth Week activities: the Council of Canadians – Campbell River chapter, Campbell River Environmental Committee, Sierra Club – Quadra Island chapter and Citizens for Quality Health Care.

“We’ve got about 40, 50 people through so far, and we’ve just opened,” said Richard Hagensen of the Council of Canadians. “We’ve got some displays in there … on the bad things about plastic and the pollution.”

This included containers, polystyrene foam packaging, cling wrap, even bread clips. These also showed alternatives to plastics such as wooden utensils, water bottles, cellulose sponge clothes and paper straws, though in some cases these items still came wrapped in plastic when first purchased, showing just how pervasive the material is.

Single-use plastic bags are one of the main targets, and the groups have asked the city to consider a ban on them.

“A lot of people think single-use plastic bags are easy to recycle,” Hagensen said.

RELATED STORY: Plastic use is subject of Earth Week event at library

In some cases, he said some plastic, which is recycled here and which many assume is being used for new products, may end up being shipped overseas and incinerated or sent to landfills in other countries. Some of this, he added, also ends up in the ocean.

Throughout the afternoon, the group played ran videos on the use of plastic bags in grocery stores as well as the Earth Day beach clean-up on Quadra Island.

While the message was serious, that didn’t stop a bit of fun. The Council of Canadians’ Glenda Woodward took some inspiration from a friend that could not attend and decided to make a playful costume out of plastic items, including a grape bag for a hat, plastic lids for earrings and plastic Chinese food containers as a brassiere.

“I reuse them again for food,” she added. “It all eventually be recycled.”

The organizers want to continue to put pressure but have also developed a questionnaire for local stores about their own use of plastic.

“We’re hoping that the city council here, as other city councils have done in B.C., actually starts to initiate a plastic bag ban, and maybe plastic straws and other plastic materials too,” Hagensen said. “That’s our goal at this point.”

 

This globe show locations of ocean plastic patches. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

The organizers also ran some videos as part of the event. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Beluga whale with Russian harness raises alarm in Norway
Next story
New Campbell River water facility recognized with pair of awards

Just Posted

Vancouver Island Fibre Fest a great weekend of artistic inspiration

Campbell River event ‘a fun and vibrant show with so much going on’

Tributes to workers killed or injured on the job mark Day of Mourning in Campbell River

Two workplace-related deaths in SRD among 131 B.C.-wide in 2018, says WorkSafeBC

Plastic event for Earth Week attracts strong turnout in Campbell River

Four organizations hold event as part of plan to push for local plastic ban

UPDATE: Oyster River fire crews respond to three separate fires Sunday

Macaulay Road fire under control, but crews still working to put it out completely

UPDATE: BC Ferries cancelling several sailings due to strong winds

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

Vancouver man pleads ‘not guilty’ to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

Victoria man wins $2.5 million lottery prize

Glen Fraser plans on retiring early, taking more camping trips

Worker dies after incident at forestry operation near Port Hardy

The BC Coroners Service says the victim was a man in his 40s

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Vancouver Island homeless camp being evicted

Eviction notice served same day the government committed $1 million to site restoration project

Most Read