Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser arrives to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Fraser says the government will expand a pilot project to attract more temporary foreign workers to accept jobs in Canada’s agricultural industry for another two years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser arrives to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Fraser says the government will expand a pilot project to attract more temporary foreign workers to accept jobs in Canada’s agricultural industry for another two years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Pilot program for temporary agricultural workers extended after rocky pandemic start

Two-year extension aimed to address labour shortages in the harvesting and livestock industry

Canada will expand a pilot project to attract more temporary foreign workers to jobs in Canada’s agricultural industry for another two years after the pandemic meant it got off to a slow start, the immigration minister announced Monday.

The government launched the agri-food pilot three years ago to offer temporary workers in the sector a pathway to permanent residency in Canada.

It was due to end later this month but Fraser says it will run until 2025.

The aim of the program is to address labour shortages in the harvesting and livestock industry, Fraser said.

“The reality is if we don’t continue to develop a workforce that’s going to allow the agricultural and agri-food sectors to continue to produce, we’re going to be facing certain challenges when it comes to food security,” he said.

The new timelines will allow the government “to continue to test out the pilot, which experienced certain challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fraser said at a press conference at a meat-packing facility about one hour east of Ottawa.

The pandemic made it more difficult for people to travel and created greater opportunities for workers to be exploited.

In 2021, auditor general Karen Hogan found the federal government did a poor job of keeping tabs on how well employers were protecting their staff during the pandemic.

Fraser said the new phase of the pilot will include better protections for workers.

“There’s a real challenge that workers have if they are in an exploitive or abusive situation,” Fraser said, because the worker’s status in Canada is tied directly to their employer.

Several years ago the government offered open work permits to help people escape such abusive situations.

The new pilot will allow workers who have been using those open work permits to put their job experience toward their application for the pilot, which would make them eligible for permanent status in Canada.

Another new rule would allow the worker’s union to attest to their work experience, instead of relying solely on the employer.

“We have heard some stories about applicants who won’t have an employer co-operate, because an employer doesn’t want them to be on a pathway to permanent residency for fear they may pursue other opportunities,” Fraser said.

The new iteration of the pilot will also give family members of workers who make it into the program will be given open work permits so they can earn a living while they’re in Canada.

The program is open to workers in meat product manufacturing, animal production and those working in greenhouses, nurseries and the production of flowers and ornamental plants.

The government plans to lift the cap on the number of applicants for certain kinds of jobs, and expects 2,750 of those applications will be processed per year.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Temporary foreign workers hit record levels in B.C.

AgricultureFederal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Carson Crimeni’s killer pleads guilty to manslaughter
Next story
Vancouver Island farmers pin their hopes on a bountiful year

Just Posted

Quality Foods, The Strathcona Regional District and the City of Campbell River will be donating to the Campbell River Canada Day festivities, which will conclude with fireworks on July 1 at Rober Oster Park. On hand for the donation were (left to right): Quality Foods’ staff Dianne Guenther and Manager Laura Hudson, SRD Regional Director John Rice, Festival Committee Chair Carol Chapman, Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl and Ray Lang. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Quality Foods, Strathcona Regional District and City of Campbell River give donations to Canada Day festivities

Quadra RCMP are searching for an alleged boat thief, who, in a twist resembling Cinderella, left their shoe behind. Photo Courtesy Quadra Island RCMP
Something only seen in fairy tales, sort of: Quadra Island Report May 01-07

Campbell River journalists placed in the top three for three categories at this year’s Ma Murray awards. Photo courtesy BCYCNA
Campbell River Mirror journalists win three awards at 2023 Ma Murrays

Queer as Funk .Photo contributed
Campbell River’s Pride at the Tide comes back for 2023 celebration

Pop-up banner image