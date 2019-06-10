New York police officers monitor the streets near 51st Street and 7th Avenue, Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York, where a helicopter was reported to have crash landed on top of a building in midtown Manhattan. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

VIDEO: Pilot killed after helicopter hits New York City building

No reports of injuries of people in the tower.

The New York City Fire Department says the pilot of a helicopter that crashed on a Manhattan skyscraper rooftop has died.

The Fire Department says the helicopter crash landed on the top of the tower, which isn’t far from Rockefeller Center and Times Square.

It does not appear anyone else was on board when the crash occurred at around 2 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that a fire began when the aircraft hit, but it is under control. Cuomo said it shook the building. He said there are no reports of injuries of people in the tower.

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’
Next story
Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

Just Posted

UPDATE: Crews continue to battle Read Island wildfire

Fire burning in dense forest and mountainous terrain

Petitioners concede no conflict against Strathcona Regional District director

Case had brought several Cortes Island issues to a halt at regional district since January

Strathcona Regional District looks at water feasibility study on Quadra Island

Regional district will also be applying for funding to help with study for Quathiaski area

Strathcona Regional District holds off on Gorge aquaculture response for now

Staff will prepare a report to go to committee before responding to residents’ correspondence

A sense of connection for Campbell River seniors

Seniors Peer Support program getting back up and running under the Volunteer CR umbrella

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Farm fields in Nanaimo catch fire after explosion

Crews from North Cedar and Cranberry volunteer fire departments called to Brightman Road on Monday

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Large studies on whether cannabis use is linked to reduced fertility are needed

Province announces $157-million project to replace Nanaimo jail

Site clearing to begin this summer adjacent to current prison location

Most Read