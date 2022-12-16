Emergency crews on scene on Nanaimo’s Finlayson Street, where a cyclist was run over by a runaway pickup truck. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Emergency crews on scene on Nanaimo’s Finlayson Street, where a cyclist was run over by a runaway pickup truck. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Pickup with no driver at the wheel runs over cyclist in Nanaimo

Man transported to hospital with unknown injuries

A man was injured after being run over by a pickup truck that didn’t have a driver at the wheel.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, RCMP, and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to the 100 block of Finlayson Street on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m., after a cyclist was struck by a pickup truck that rolled off the road.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief Troy Libbus said the truck’s owner was loading a dog into the back of the pickup when the truck started rolling and struck the patient. Bystanders were able to jack up the truck to help free the victim.

The man suffered unknown injuries and has been transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car accident

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
We Wai Kum family represents Campbell River area on Family Feud Canada
Next story
‘Money on the table’: Those who don’t file tax returns miss benefits delivered by CRA

Just Posted

Upstream view of the Strathcona Dam and spillway gates. BC Hydro photo
Campbell River reservoir storage and Campbell River flow both at record lows for this time of

Raven flies alongside a vehicle driven by Alex Lavoie and Jodi Young on the Dempster Highway in Yukon. YouTube screenshot
VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway

Host Gerry Dee meets the Roberts family on Family Feud Canada, Season 4. From left are Dee, Sheryl Thompson, Julie Bronson, Robyn Ross, Iris Rayburn and Marian Atkinson. Photo courtesy CBC
We Wai Kum family represents Campbell River area on Family Feud Canada

Project Watershed staff and volunteers prepare to sample the beach at Frank James Park in Campbell River on Aug. 11 to assess the site for beach-spawning forage fish. The Coastal Marine Strategy will be integrated with the province’s Wild Salmon Strategy and new watershed security strategy. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Province wants feedback on coastal marine strategy

Pop-up banner image