Emergency personnel on scene at Country Club Centre on Monday night after a pickup truck collided with buildings and other cars. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Pickup truck crashes repeatedly into buildings and cars at Nanaimo mall

One person taken to hospital after series of crashes

No passers-by were hurt as a pickup truck collided several times with mall buildings and vehicles at Country Club Centre on Monday night.

Nanaimo RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to the shopping centre at about 7 p.m. to find that a truck had collided with the mall building at CIBC. Multiple witnesses said the Dodge Ram pickup had collided with two other cars, first a Honda Civic in front of Shoppers Drug Mart and then a Toyota Corolla in front of CIBC, and the truck had then reversed into Urban Barn before driving forward at a high rate of speed into the bank wall.

The male driver of the truck was taken to hospital with unknown injuries and was conscious while being stretchered into the ambulance.

Police at the scene said further information wouldn’t be released until Tuesday.

