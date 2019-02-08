No one was injured Friday morning when a pickup drove off the Island Highway near Union Bay. Scott Stanfield photo

Pickup crashes on snow-covered Island Highway

No injuries sustained in Friday morning accident

  • Feb. 8, 2019 10:30 a.m.
  • News

A pickup with three occupants rolled on Highway 19 southbound, around 9:30 a.m. Friday, about halfway between the McLeod Road overpass and the Buckley Bay turnoff.

No extrication was needed and the occupants were treated on-scene.

Snowfall had caused slippery driving conditions at the time of the accident. By about 10 a.m., the two inside lanes of the four-lane highway were mostly covered in snow.

There have been multiple reports of MVIs on the highway this morning. Motorists are reminded to be cautious behind the wheel.

