PHOTOS: Support for Truth and Reconciliation shown at Orange Shirt Day Walk

The Orange Shirt Day Walk leaves Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 30. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River. A large crowd gathered at Spirit Square prior to the Orange Shirt Day Walk on Sept. 30. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River. Two participants of the Orange Shirt Day Walk hug outside Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 30. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River. Prior to the Orange Shirt Day Walk, a prayer was given at Spirit Square. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror. Prior to the Orange Shirt Day Walk, a prayer was given at Spirit Square. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Hundreds of Campbell River residents took steps on the path to truth and reconciliation at the Orange Shirt Day Walk downtown today.

The Laichwiltach Family Life Society held its fifth annual Orange Shirt Day walk at Spirit Square on Sept. 30. A large and diverse crowd of people gathered before participating in a march around downtown.

More Truth and Reconciliation coverage to follow.

