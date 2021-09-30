PHOTOS: Support for Truth and Reconciliation shown at Orange Shirt Day Walk

The Orange Shirt Day Walk leaves Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 30. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River.The Orange Shirt Day Walk leaves Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 30. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River.
A large crowd gathered at Spirit Square prior to the Orange Shirt Day Walk on Sept. 30. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River.A large crowd gathered at Spirit Square prior to the Orange Shirt Day Walk on Sept. 30. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River.
Two participants of the Orange Shirt Day Walk hug outside Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 30. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River.Two participants of the Orange Shirt Day Walk hug outside Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 30. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River.
Prior to the Orange Shirt Day Walk, a prayer was given at Spirit Square. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.Prior to the Orange Shirt Day Walk, a prayer was given at Spirit Square. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Prior to the Orange Shirt Day Walk, a prayer was given at Spirit Square. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.Prior to the Orange Shirt Day Walk, a prayer was given at Spirit Square. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Hundreds of Campbell River residents took steps on the path to truth and reconciliation at the Orange Shirt Day Walk downtown today.

The Laichwiltach Family Life Society held its fifth annual Orange Shirt Day walk at Spirit Square on Sept. 30. A large and diverse crowd of people gathered before participating in a march around downtown.

More Truth and Reconciliation coverage to follow.

RELATED: Indigenous leaders call for ‘concrete action’ on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation


sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverTruth and Reconciliation

Previous story
VIDEO: Kelowna man recounts watching man kill cougar with machete to protect his dog
Next story
Canadians urged to donate one day’s pay to Indigenous groups on Sept. 30

Just Posted

kKakwaka’wakw drummers lead a procession through the streets of Campbell River on the first national Truth and Reconciliation Day. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Survivors of residential school system honoured at Campbell River National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The Orange Shirt Day Walk leaves Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River on Sept. 30. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River.
PHOTOS: Support for Truth and Reconciliation shown at Orange Shirt Day Walk

Riders stage before embarking on the shared ride between Homalco First Nation and the River City Cycling Club. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
VIDEO: Homalco shares ride with cycling club on Truth and Reconciliation Day

BC Hydro is reporting power outages on Quadra and Cortes Islands, as well as Campbell River. BC Hydro outages map
195 affected by power outage on Quadra Island