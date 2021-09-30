PHOTOS: Support for Truth and Reconciliation shown at Orange Shirt Day Walk

Hundreds of Campbell River residents took steps on the path to truth and reconciliation at the Orange Shirt Day Walk downtown today.
The Laichwiltach Family Life Society held its fifth annual Orange Shirt Day walk at Spirit Square on Sept. 30. A large and diverse crowd of people gathered before participating in a march around downtown.
More Truth and Reconciliation coverage to follow.
sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com
Campbell RiverTruth and Reconciliation