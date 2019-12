It was a bumpy ride for Cortes Island ferry users Tuesday.

Photos posted to the Campbell River Mirror’s Facebook page in response to a story about cancelled sailings Tuesday evening on the Campbell River – Quadra Island route show waves dousing the front line of cars.

Jason Jeffery posted the photos, saying “Cortes ferry today.”

A number of the Quathiaski Cove sailings were cancelled Tuesday night due to adverse conditions.

