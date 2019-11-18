PHOTOS: More than 40 people gather for pro-choice rally

Pro-choice supporters line the sidewalks at the entrances to the Sportsplex in Campbell River, B.C. on Nov. 17, 2019. The Sportsplex was hosting a pro-life speaker. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Pro-choice supporters line the sidewalks at the entrances to the Sportsplex in Campbell River, B.C. on Nov. 17, 2019. The Sportsplex was hosting a pro-life speaker. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Pro-choice supporters line the sidewalks at the entrances to the Sportsplex in Campbell River, B.C. on Nov. 17, 2019. The Sportsplex was hosting a pro-life speaker. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Pro-choice supporters line the sidewalks at the entrances to the Sportsplex in Campbell River, B.C. on Nov. 17, 2019. The Sportsplex was hosting a pro-life speaker. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Pro-choice supporters line the sidewalks at the entrances to the Sportsplex in Campbell River, B.C. on Nov. 17, 2019. The Sportsplex was hosting a pro-life speaker. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Pro-choice supporters line the sidewalks at the entrances to the Sportsplex in Campbell River, B.C. on Nov. 17, 2019. The Sportsplex was hosting a pro-life speaker. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Pro-choice supporters line the sidewalks at the entrances to the Sportsplex in Campbell River, B.C. on Nov. 17, 2019. The Sportsplex was hosting a pro-life speaker. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

More than 40 people stood at the Sportsplex parking lot entrances Sunday evening holding sign proclaiming their right to choose.

The rally was in response to a presentation by pro-life, anti-abortion speaker Denise Mountenay, which was scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Sportsplex.

The protesters arrived early and held their signs up as cars drove into the parking lot.