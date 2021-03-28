People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. The memorial is for stabbing victims that were attacked by a man with a knife on Saturday, sending several to hospital and leaving one dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. The memorial is for stabbing victims that were attacked by a man with a knife on Saturday, sending several to hospital and leaving one dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

PHOTOS: Memorial grows as people pay respects to victims of North Vancouver library stabbing

One woman was killed and another six people were injured

A memorial grew throughout the day Sunday (March 28) for the victim who died and the six others injured in Saturday’s stabbing.

While the Lynn Valley Library remained closed and behind police, that didn’t stop dozens of people coming by to pay their respects and leave flowers.

One woman was killed and six people were injured after a stabbing spree that started Saturday afternoon.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said that Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of the woman, who was in her late 20s.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing and it’s not yet clear if the suspect had any connection to the victims.

READ MORE: Man charged in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

fatal stabbing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A family embraces at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A family embraces at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Carla George “Kwitelut” plays the drum at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Carla George “Kwitelut” plays the drum at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. The memorial is for stabbing victims that were attacked by a man with a knife on Saturday, sending several to hospital and leaving one dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. The memorial is for stabbing victims that were attacked by a man with a knife on Saturday, sending several to hospital and leaving one dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Flowers and notes are seen at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. The memorial is for stabbing victims that were attacked by a man with a knife on Saturday, sending several to hospital and leaving one dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Flowers and notes are seen at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. The memorial is for stabbing victims that were attacked by a man with a knife on Saturday, sending several to hospital and leaving one dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A member of the RCMP looks on at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. The memorial is for stabbing victims that were attacked by a man with a knife on Saturday, sending several to hospital and leaving one dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A member of the RCMP looks on at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. The memorial is for stabbing victims that were attacked by a man with a knife on Saturday, sending several to hospital and leaving one dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

People console one another at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. The memorial is for stabbing victims that were attacked by a man with a knife on Saturday, sending several to hospital and leaving one dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

People console one another at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. The memorial is for stabbing victims that were attacked by a man with a knife on Saturday, sending several to hospital and leaving one dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A man lays flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A man lays flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A person lays flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A person lays flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Previous story
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks
Next story
B.C. mining laws raise questions as province looks to implement UN declaration

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP are again reminding people to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver is on the road. Black Press File Photo
Campbell River RCMP respond to two ‘unnerving’ impaired driving calls in the past week

The level of intoxication of both drivers shows an extremely cavalier attitude to the value of life

Vancouver Island had 55 cases of COVID-19 confirmed Friday, March 26. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island hits new high with 55 COVID cases

Amidst vaccination efforts, cases still on the rise

Undersea cables are towed out into position. Beare’s announcement of $10.5 million in funding is for the cables needed to connect these undersea cables to homes. (Photo Baylink Networks)
Province gives $10.5M to get high speed internet to rural coastal B.C.

The ‘last mile’ of the Connected Coast project

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Campbell River man stabbed multiple times

Man turns up at hospital with ‘multiple serious and life threatening stab wounds’

The regional district has chosen a design firm as part of its overhaul of Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
SRD awards design contract for reworked Rec-reate project

Ice arenas not included to make grant funding more likely

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
PHOTOS: Memorial grows as people pay respects to victims of North Vancouver library stabbing

One woman was killed and another six people were injured

(File)
One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds

Wind warning from Environment Canada preceded sailing cancellations

Windy seas on the Strait of Georgia. (News Bulletin file photo)
Windy weather in the forecast for most of Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issues series of special weather statements

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Questions facing British Columbia’s mining sector shed light on what’s to come as the province works to match its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. mining laws raise questions as province looks to implement UN declaration

UNDRIP requires governments to get consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

Most Read