PHOTOS: Massive crowd attends Remembrance Day parade and ceremony in Campbell River

Remembrance Day events in Campbell River brought out hundreds of people to the cenotaph in Spirit Square on Sunday. The weather held out for the parade and ceremony, including the laying of the first wreath by Silver Cross Mother Hazel Chilton on behalf of all mothers who lost children during military service. This year’s ceremony marked 100 years since Armistice Day, when a peace agreement ended the First World War.
