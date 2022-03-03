PHOTOS: Mail delivered the old-fashioned way with dog sleds on Gold Rush Trail in Barkerville

(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Shannon Douglas was one of three skijorers participating in this year’s Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run. (Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)Shannon Douglas was one of three skijorers participating in this year’s Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run. (Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Human’s best friend recently helped deliver mail to Barkerville.

Bags of mail were carried by mushers and their dog teams, skijorers and cross country skiers on Sunday, Feb. 27 from Wells to Barkerville in the final stage of the 30th annual Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run.

“It was absolutely awesome,” said Gold Rush Trail Seld Dog Association president Ric Raynor.

“The Wells Snowmobile Club excelled on grooming the trails.”

Read More: Sled Dogs hit the trail in Gold Rush Trail’s 30th annual mail run

Light snow began to fall as dash participants slid into Barkerville Historic Town and Park on the final day ending at the Barkerville Post Office.

“I love doing this,” said Kerry Onanski of Canada Post, who is also vice-president of the Gold Rush Trail Seld Dog Association.

“It’s exciting, and I’ve met so many wonderful people. It’s great.”

More than 2,000 specially designed envelopes were sold for this year’s Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run that kicked off Friday, Feb. 25, at Troll Ski Resort.

Following their delivery to Barkerville, the envelopes will be distributed to addresses across the globe after entering the regular postal service.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: rebecca.dyok@quesnelobserver.com


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboodogsledding

Previous story
Langford gets Island’s first Tesla centre, RCMP’s first EV cruiser
Next story
Canadian ambassador says no-fly zone needs Russian buy-in

Just Posted

A sign advertising a rezoning application for a proposed housing residential development located south of Quinsam Road in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Rezoning for Quinsam Road development approved by Campbell River city council

North Island-Powell River MP questioned Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser (pictured) about ‘extreme delays’ in processing visa and permanent resident applications. \THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Constituents ‘frustrated’ with immigration backlogs — MP Rachel Blaney

Campbell River fire crews attended three RV fires last month. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty / Campbell River Mirror
Crews respond to three RV fires in Campbell River in February

A temporary road will be constructed on an undeveloped road allowance (in red) between Twillingate Road and Nebraska Drive, to connect sections of Willow Creek Road, in an effort to relieve traffic congestion caused by Highway 19A. Map from OpenStreetMap.
Campbell River city council approves temporary road to alleviate traffic during sewer upgrades