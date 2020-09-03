Four animal rights activists were in a provincial courtroom Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) in their first hearing for break-and-enter and mischief charges linked to a large protest at an Abbotsford, B.C. hog farm last year. (John Morrow/Abby News)

PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019

Four animal rights activists were in a provincial courtroom Thursday (Sept. 3) in their first hearing for break-and-enter and mischief charges linked to a large protest at an Abbotsford hog farm last year.

Dozens of fellow activists were lined up outside the courthouse in Abbotsford in support of Amy Sorrano, Jeff Luke Rigear, Roy Makoto Sasano and Nicholas Steven George Schafer.

Last year, dozens of activists stormed a Harris Road hog farm to protest what they said was the inhumane treatment of animals at the site. More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019, with dozens sitting “in solidarity” with pigs.

The protest took less place than a month after PETA released hidden-camera footage which it said showed horrific conditions of animals at the farm.

The hearing was put over until Nov. 2.

More to come.

Courtprotest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Four animal rights activists were in a provincial courtroom Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) in their first hearing for break-and-enter and mischief charges linked to a large protest at an Abbotsford, B.C. hog farm last year. (John Morrow/Abby News)

Previous story
Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Just Posted

Stay vigilant on the roads during back to school: City of Campbell River

Kids may be even more distracted than usual this back-to-school season

‘It’s scary’: Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation identifies first COVID-19 case

After the First Nation member tested positive in Gold River, the community is being closely monitored for more cases

Local group trying to bring BMX back to Campbell River

‘Phase one is to determine a location so we can see what challenges we have in front of us’ – BMX park proponent

Tofino Bus to eliminate Campbell River – Port Hardy route

Low ridership, route’s financial hardship reasons for elimination

PHOTOS: North Island College prepares for return of some students this fall

Students asked to wear non-medical masks when they can’t physically distance on campus

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Conditions still ripe for wildfires across some parts of B.C. heading into Labour Day

Almost half of B.C. wildfires since April have been caused by humans

Island community’s board of education chair resigns

Comox Valley Schools will have to hold byelection to fill trustee spot

PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

‘It’s a pretty rare phenomenon,’ says Port Renfrew resident

Duncan traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected explosive device

RCMP blocked off several roads overnight from Aug. 28 to 29.

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

Most Read